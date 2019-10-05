Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 0.00 N/A -2.53 0.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 0.00 22.08M -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gyrodyne LLC and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gyrodyne LLC and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 573,640,591.31% -14.1% -3.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gyrodyne LLC and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.25% and 56.6% respectively. 19.81% are Gyrodyne LLC’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC has 8.69% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Gyrodyne LLC beats Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.