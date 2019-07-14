Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.08 N/A -2.53 0.00 Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 40 10.80 N/A 1.67 25.67

Demonstrates Gyrodyne LLC and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gyrodyne LLC and Spirit Realty Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.25% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21% Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 2.94% 5.09% 7.98% 4.42% 13.75% 21.3%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC was less bullish than Spirit Realty Capital Inc.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Gyrodyne LLC on 7 of the 7 factors.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.