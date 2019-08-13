Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Contrasting side by side

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 9.48 N/A -2.53 0.00 One Liberty Properties Inc. 29 6.85 N/A 0.94 30.65

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gyrodyne LLC and One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.25% and 51.7% respectively. 19.81% are Gyrodyne LLC’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33%

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.