Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Diversified company, Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gyrodyne LLC has 45.25% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Gyrodyne LLC has 19.81% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Gyrodyne LLC and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Gyrodyne LLC and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Gyrodyne LLC and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.34 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 30.06%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gyrodyne LLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

Dividends

Gyrodyne LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gyrodyne LLC’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.