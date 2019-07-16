Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.34 N/A -2.53 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.04 N/A 0.03 839.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gyrodyne LLC and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC 8.65% 0% 8.94% 3.61% -1.03% 16.21% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.6% 2.09% 2.28% 1.24% 3.31% 5.54%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.