Gyrodyne LLC (GYRO) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Comparing side by side

Both Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) and Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne LLC 19 10.34 N/A -2.53 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 12 1.75 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gyrodyne LLC and Clipper Realty Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Clipper Realty Inc. 0.00% -0.5% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gyrodyne LLC and Clipper Realty Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne LLC 0 0 0 0.00 Clipper Realty Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Clipper Realty Inc. is $16, which is potential 46.25% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.25% of Gyrodyne LLC shares and 70.2% of Clipper Realty Inc. shares. About 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Clipper Realty Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gyrodyne LLC -1.58% -4.58% 3% -9.19% -8.08% 8.69% Clipper Realty Inc. 9.38% 4.43% -9.84% -11.29% 12.14% -11.63%

For the past year Gyrodyne LLC has 8.69% stronger performance while Clipper Realty Inc. has -11.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Gyrodyne LLC beats on 4 of the 6 factors Clipper Realty Inc.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. It operates in Commercial and Residential segments. The company has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Clipper Realty Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is and is based in Brooklyn, New York.