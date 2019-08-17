GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GX Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GX Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while South Mountain Merger Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors GX Acquisition Corp.