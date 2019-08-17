GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GX Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us GX Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while South Mountain Merger Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
South Mountain Merger Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors GX Acquisition Corp.
