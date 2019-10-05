GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GX Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GX Acquisition Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Landcadia Holdings II Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Landcadia Holdings II Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors GX Acquisition Corp.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.