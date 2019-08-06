GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

Since GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|123.49
Table 1 demonstrates GX Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows GX Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of GX Acquisition Corp. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. GX Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-1.21%
|3.61%
|5.12%
|0%
|0%
|5.15%
For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
