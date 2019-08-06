GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

Since GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

Table 1 demonstrates GX Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GX Acquisition Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GX Acquisition Corp. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. GX Acquisition Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.