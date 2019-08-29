GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Since GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates GX Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GX Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors GX Acquisition Corp.