GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

We will be comparing the differences between GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GX Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GX Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 4.59% stronger performance.

Summary

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.