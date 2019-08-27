GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

We will be comparing the differences between GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GX Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows GX Acquisition Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares and 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has 4.59% stronger performance.
Summary
ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats GX Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.