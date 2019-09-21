GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Comparing side by side

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GX Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
GX Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trident Acquisitions Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. GX Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance.
