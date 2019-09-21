GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Comparing side by side

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GX Acquisition Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

GX Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trident Acquisitions Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. GX Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while Trident Acquisitions Corp. has 3.73% stronger performance.