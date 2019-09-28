GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Demonstrates GX Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Liquidity

GX Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. GX Acquisition Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Medical REIT Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GX Acquisition Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 51.4%. Competitively, 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend while Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats GX Acquisition Corp.