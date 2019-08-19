GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Comparison side by side

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
Table 1 highlights GX Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 4.66% stronger performance.
