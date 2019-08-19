GX Acquisition Corp. (GXGXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Comparison side by side

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights GX Acquisition Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year GX Acquisition Corp. has -0.2% weaker performance while Forum Merger II Corporation has 4.66% stronger performance.