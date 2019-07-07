GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC)

GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) are two firms in the Life Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -7.81 0.00 Independence Holding Company 37 1.64 N/A 2.08 17.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GWG Holdings Inc. and Independence Holding Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 87% -4.9% Independence Holding Company 0.00% 6.8% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

GWG Holdings Inc. is 108.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.08. Competitively, Independence Holding Company’s 71.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.29 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GWG Holdings Inc. and Independence Holding Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 18.6%. About 1.5% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are Independence Holding Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. -0.47% 41.85% 77.47% 160.2% 212.43% 78.88% Independence Holding Company 0.56% -0.49% -5.09% -7.21% 4.44% 2.81%

For the past year GWG Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Independence Holding Company

Summary

Independence Holding Company beats GWG Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.