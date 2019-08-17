GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)

We are contrasting GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 11 4.12 N/A -20.63 0.00 Aegon N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.34 14.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GWG Holdings Inc. and Aegon N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9% Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.7% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.1 beta means GWG Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 90.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Aegon N.V.’s 1.23 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc. shares and 8% of Aegon N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aegon N.V. has 10.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99% Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81%

For the past year GWG Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aegon N.V.

Summary

GWG Holdings Inc. beats Aegon N.V. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.