GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT). The two are both Life Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -7.81 0.00 Tiptree Inc. 6 0.33 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of GWG Holdings Inc. and Tiptree Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 87% -4.9% Tiptree Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

GWG Holdings Inc. has a -0.08 beta, while its volatility is 108.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tiptree Inc.’s beta is 0.04 which is 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GWG Holdings Inc. and Tiptree Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 42.7% respectively. Insiders held 1.5% of GWG Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 23.5% of Tiptree Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. -0.47% 41.85% 77.47% 160.2% 212.43% 78.88% Tiptree Inc. 5.15% -3.31% -1.92% 6.61% -3.46% 9.66%

For the past year GWG Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Tiptree Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in specialty insurance, asset management, senior living, and specialty finance businesses in the United States. Its Specialty Insurance segment offers credit protection insurance, mobile protection, warranty and service contracts, and insurance programs; and value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment engages in the management of credit related assets on behalf of pension funds, hedge funds, other asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, and other institutional investors. The Senior Living segment owns and operates senior apartments, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care facilities. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s portfolio consisted of 29 properties across 11 states primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Specialty Finance segment originates loans for sale to institutional investors, including GSEs and FHA/VA. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. on December 30, 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.