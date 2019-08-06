GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Comparing side by side

GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and National Western Life Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Life Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 11 4.32 N/A -20.63 0.00 National Western Life Group Inc. 274 1.41 N/A 35.78 7.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GWG Holdings Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GWG Holdings Inc. and National Western Life Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9% National Western Life Group Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

GWG Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.1 and its 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, National Western Life Group Inc.’s 11.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.8% of National Western Life Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GWG Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.58% of National Western Life Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99% National Western Life Group Inc. 3.12% 4.67% 1.11% -10.72% -15.83% -10.54%

For the past year GWG Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while National Western Life Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

National Western Life Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors GWG Holdings Inc.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.