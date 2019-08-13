GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) and Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Life Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GWG Holdings Inc. 11 4.55 N/A -20.63 0.00 Aegon N.V. 5 0.00 N/A 0.34 14.34

In table 1 we can see GWG Holdings Inc. and Aegon N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GWG Holdings Inc. 0.00% 464.8% -11.9% Aegon N.V. 0.00% 2.7% 0.2%

Volatility & Risk

GWG Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.1 and its 90.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aegon N.V.’s 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.23 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of GWG Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of Aegon N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are GWG Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.1% of Aegon N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GWG Holdings Inc. 6.37% 42.33% -9.27% 24.97% 125.69% 22.99% Aegon N.V. -3.34% -3.15% -4.65% -6.11% -23.48% 5.81%

For the past year GWG Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Aegon N.V.

Summary

GWG Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aegon N.V.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from consumers in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. The company also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program. It has developed a suite of options for the life insurance secondary market called LifeCare Xchange (LCX), which provides seniors with the exchange value of their life insurance policies they can apply to long-term care and other post-retirement needs. The company also focuses on applying proprietary M-Panel epigenetic technology to disrupt traditional life insurance underwriting practices. In addition, it provides secured loans to merchant cash advance funders, as well as merchant cash advances directly to small businesses. GWG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.