GWG Holdings, Inc. (GWGH) Analysts See $-0.18 EPS; 1 Analysts Bullish Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)

Among 3 analysts covering Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has $28 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.67’s average target is 25.29% above currents $19.69 stock price. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of AMPH in report on Wednesday, March 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. See Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $23 Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Needham Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. The company has market cap of $951.13 million. It operates in two divisions, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. It has a 401.84 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin that is used as an anticoagulant for prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for treating opioid overdose; Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency; Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection for the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; and lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 45,610 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 150,541 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 48,862 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 31,049 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associate accumulated 36,287 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 18,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 63,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 46,463 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Co owns 264,004 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company invested in 71,797 shares. Moreover, Parkside Fin Commercial Bank And has 0% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Voya Invest Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold GWG Holdings, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 71,842 shares or 29.31% less from 101,629 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,528 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. 476 were reported by Blackrock. Citigroup owns 2,789 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 2,711 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 216 shares. Vanguard accumulated 62,122 shares or 0% of the stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, purchases life insurance policies in the secondary market in the United States. The company has market cap of $331.99 million. It purchases or finances life insurance assets from clients in the secondary market at a discount to the face value of the policy benefit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also purchases policies in the secondary market through financial advisors and life insurance agents, as well as through its appointed agent program.

