Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) Holder Sio Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $5.61 Million; Akre Capital Management Has Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Position by $76.35 Million

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) (GWPH) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 33,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56 million, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 418,647 shares traded or 11.81% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 438,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 455,447 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, down from 894,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $173.75. About 49,726 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 90.48% or $1.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.86% EPS growth.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 323,571 shares to 766,980 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marijuana & Blockchain ETFs: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cambria Cannabis ETF Debuts on the Stock Market – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Epidolex Drive GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enstar Group Limited: This 7.00% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Completes the Acquisition of Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business – GlobeNewswire” published on December 27, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enstar Group (ESGR) to Gain From Pavonia Holdings’ Sale – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.