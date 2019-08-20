GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

We are comparing GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GW Pharmaceuticals plc 167 35.29 N/A -8.90 0.00 Johnson & Johnson 137 4.29 N/A 6.03 21.60

Table 1 highlights GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Johnson & Johnson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% Johnson & Johnson 0.00% 24.9% 10%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.24 shows that GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 124.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Johnson & Johnson’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Johnson & Johnson is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Johnson & Johnson.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Johnson & Johnson can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 6 3.00 Johnson & Johnson 0 3 4 2.57

GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 21.29% upside potential and an average target price of $187. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson’s consensus target price is $149.43, while its potential upside is 12.99%. The information presented earlier suggests that GW Pharmaceuticals plc looks more robust than Johnson & Johnson as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Johnson & Johnson has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 69.2%. GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders are 0.62%. Competitively, Johnson & Johnson has 0.07% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.22% -5.99% -2.22% 15.57% 21.75% 66.65% Johnson & Johnson 0.34% -6.56% -8.26% -1.08% -1.48% 0.91%

For the past year GW Pharmaceuticals plc has stronger performance than Johnson & Johnson

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats Johnson & Johnson.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand. This segment also provides women's health products, such as sanitary pads under the STAYFREE and CAREFREE brands, and tampons under the o.b. brand; wound care products comprising adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers various products in the areas of immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, and pulmonary hypertension diseases. Its Medical Devices segment provides orthopedic products; general surgery, biosurgical, endomechanical, and energy products; electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular disease; sterilization and disinfection products to reduce surgical infection; diabetes care products that include blood glucose monitoring; and vision care products, such as disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery. The company markets its products to general public, retail outlets and distributors, wholesalers, hospitals, and health care professionals for prescription use, as well as for use in the professional fields by physicians, nurses, hospitals, eye care professionals, and clinics. Johnson & Johnson was founded in 1885 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.