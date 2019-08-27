GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

We are comparing GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GW Pharmaceuticals plc 167 32.00 N/A -8.90 0.00 AbbVie Inc. 76 3.01 N/A 3.54 18.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has GW Pharmaceuticals plc and AbbVie Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0% AbbVie Inc. 0.00% -100.3% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.24 beta indicates that GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. AbbVie Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GW Pharmaceuticals plc is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, AbbVie Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AbbVie Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GW Pharmaceuticals plc and AbbVie Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 6 3.00 AbbVie Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 33.31% for GW Pharmaceuticals plc with consensus target price of $187. Meanwhile, AbbVie Inc.’s consensus target price is $81, while its potential upside is 21.88%. Based on the results given earlier, GW Pharmaceuticals plc is looking more favorable than AbbVie Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GW Pharmaceuticals plc and AbbVie Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 71%. About 0.62% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of AbbVie Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.22% -5.99% -2.22% 15.57% 21.75% 66.65% AbbVie Inc. -1.25% -9.24% -15.55% -15.73% -27.15% -27.74%

For the past year GW Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend while AbbVie Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats AbbVie Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus(HIV)-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants. In addition, the company offers AndroGel, a testosterone replacement therapy for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; Creon, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid to treat hypothyroidism; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of prostate cancer, endometriosis, and central precocious puberty, as well as for the treatment of patients with anemia. Further, it provides Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product for human use; and ZINBRYTA, a subcutaneous treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, government agencies, health care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and independent retailers from its distribution centers and public warehouses. AbbVie Inc. has collaboration agreements with C2N Diagnostics; Calico Life Sciences LLC; Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; M2Gen; and Principia Biopharma Inc. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.