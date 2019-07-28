Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Position by $306,432; General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Declined While Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Position by $1.66 Million

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 1,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,309 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, down from 6,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.31. About 351,343 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a P; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 44,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 5.31 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 28/03/2018 – GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION TO RESUME TALKS TOMORROW MORNING; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea may sign GM Korea funding deal by April 27 -KDB chair; 17/04/2018 – For GM, VW and Their Chinese Partners, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do; 13/04/2018 – WFMJ 21 – TV: SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Invest More Than $100M to Upgrade Orion, Brownstown Plants; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move July 26th: (NASDAQ: GWPH) (CSE: CURA) (CSE: OH) (NASDAQ: OGI) (CSE: CL) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: GW, CGI and Bloom Energy – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GW Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 89.68% or $1.13 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.26% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 257,983 shares to 875,946 shares, valued at $82.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 74,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 154,762 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability holds 22,996 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.48% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 164,666 shares. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 67,630 shares. Comerica Natl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 283,525 shares. Of Vermont owns 331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 59,683 shares or 4.23% of the stock. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Schroder Investment Management Group Inc reported 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Glenmede Trust Na owns 6,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 54,262 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.50 million shares to 8.06M shares, valued at $146.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 95,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).