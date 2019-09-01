Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Stephens Has Lowered Its Holding; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, Cognios Capital Has Cut Stake by $1.53 Million

Stephens Inc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 55.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Inc sold 3,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 2,657 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 6,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $142.41. About 217,974 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to acquire Mulesoft in $6.5bn deal; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 26/03/2018 – ASPERA’S NEW LICENSECONTROL FOR SALESFORCE RELEASE REDUCES; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:M) by 26,792 shares to 93,052 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,419 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $76.85M for 433.53 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Inc, which manages about $6.58 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 28,440 shares to 34,673 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 51,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.