Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake; Parthenon Has Increased Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $558,138

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.30M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 379,359 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 24/04/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Announces the Launch of 3 New Cannabidiol (CBD) Pdt Categories With Level Brands Inc; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma Wins Unanimous Recommendation From FDA Advisory Committee For Cannabis-derived Drug — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65M, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 6.83 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS TRIALS AFTER FIVE YEARS POST-IMPLANT; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $466.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,157 shares to 161,326 shares, valued at $17.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 22,500 shares to 202,500 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 805,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.