Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Increased Its Position by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Raised Its Holding by $2.05 Million as Share Price Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 207,611 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 17/04/2018 – GW PHARMA’S CANNABIDIOL DRUG GETS FAVORABLE FDA STAFF REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 8,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 27,658 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.84M, up from 19,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72 million shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,497 were reported by Budros Ruhlin And Roe. 31,244 were reported by Baltimore. Duncker Streett And stated it has 9,914 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 4,041 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zacks Inv Mgmt accumulated 134,709 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Bluestein R H & Company holds 1.43% or 105,866 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.78% stake. Element Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 25,485 shares. Haverford Financial Serv Inc reported 47,112 shares or 4.18% of all its holdings. Finemark Fincl Bank And accumulated 39,669 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 587,146 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Pioneer Bancorporation N A Or holds 3.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 35,170 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company holds 6,450 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 18,423 shares to 160 shares, valued at $15,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FTEC).