Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Intuit (INTU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Cut Position by $75.55 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 411,441 shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT…; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 289,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.41M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $274.64. About 1.37M shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,130 shares to 289,647 shares, valued at $26.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,346 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 90,089 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $55.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 2.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK).