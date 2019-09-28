Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Cabot Wealth Management Upped Its Stake by $914,524; Cadinha & Co Position in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $3.07 Million

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.62% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 1.27 million shares traded or 146.09% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals: Epidiolex Reduced Monthly Frequency of Drop Seizures; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 15,575 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 7,939 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, down from 23,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Investment Management Limited Liability Co has 6,185 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Capstone Finance Advsr holds 50,412 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2.88% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 2.32% or 272,088 shares. 8,757 were reported by Retirement Planning Gp. Architects Inc owns 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 48,049 shares. Trustmark State Bank Department has 37,395 shares. Coe Management Ltd has 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Regentatlantic Ltd reported 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Star Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 116,186 shares. Rockshelter Management Ltd Liability Company holds 42,427 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 11,282 shares. Mufg Americas invested 2.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Inv Limited Liability Company reported 90,012 shares stake. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp accumulated 0.01% or 4,889 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,753 shares to 144,038 shares, valued at $19.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond (TIP) by 4,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

