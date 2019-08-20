GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Reaches $150.29 After 7.00% Down Move; Crispr Therapeutics Aghares (CRSP) SI Decreased By 9.52%

The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.52% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $150.29. About 226,919 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publicaThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $4.57 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $139.77 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GWPH worth $320.18M less.

Crispr Therapeutics Aghares (NASDAQ:CRSP) had a decrease of 9.52% in short interest. CRSP’s SI was 4.63 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.52% from 5.12M shares previously. With 558,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Crispr Therapeutics Aghares (NASDAQ:CRSP)’s short sellers to cover CRSP’s short positions. The SI to Crispr Therapeutics Aghares’s float is 17.53%. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 324,915 shares traded. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has risen 7.51% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CRSP News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1% of Crispr Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – HAS $341.8 MLN IN CASH AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – CRISPR SAYS DATA FROM CAR-T PROGRAMME SHOW PROGRESS; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – ON TRACK TO BEGIN CTX001 CLINICAL STUDY IN HEMOGLOBINOPATHIES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – CRISPR ON TRACK TO FILE IND IN 2018 FOR CTX101; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS-PLANNED INITIATION OF PHASE 1/2 TRIAL OF CTX001 IN EUROPE IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH TRANSFUSION DEPENDENT В-THALASSEMIA IS UNCHANGED; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics 4Q EPS 0c

Among 3 analysts covering CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CRISPR Therapeutics has $7200 highest and $5000 lowest target. $62’s average target is 27.86% above currents $48.49 stock price. CRISPR Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies.

