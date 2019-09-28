Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holder Sio Capital Management Raised Its Stake by $12.62 Million; Hgk Asset Management Position in International Flavo (IFF) Lowered by $1.35 Million as Stock Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in International Flavo (IFF) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 9,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 37,246 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.40 million, down from 46,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Flavo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 471,511 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF Acquires Frutarom in Biggest Flavor Deal Worth $7.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 144.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 73,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 124,164 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.62% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $116.41. About 1.26 million shares traded or 143.98% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75 million and $414.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 240,921 shares to 526,059 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc by 59,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,059 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Analysts await International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.56 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.54 per share. IFF’s profit will be $166.56 million for 19.36 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold IFF shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 76.80 million shares or 8.76% more from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Parkside State Bank Trust invested 0.03% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Retirement System Of Alabama has 47,269 shares. Campbell Newman Asset invested 5.3% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 101 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Bessemer Gp invested in 0% or 2,279 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1,900 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has 4,564 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 141,417 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,863 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 36,143 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.04% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 1,516 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

