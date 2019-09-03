Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holder Sio Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Sio Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 62,186 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 84,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 58,413 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 16/05/2018 – Cannabidiol Significantly Reduces Seizures in Patients with Severe Form of Epilepsy; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GWPH, ZYNE: Panel votes 13 to 0 that $GWPH’s Epidiolex (cannabidiol) has a favorable risk/benefit profile. – ! $GWPH $ZYNE

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 35,973 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 60,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $249.86. About 216,680 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 106,363 shares to 180,156 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bionano Genomics Inc by 101,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual EPS reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Cronos And GW Pharma Earnings, Ontario’s Second License Lottery – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville State Bank invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hemenway owns 0.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 11,332 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wetherby Asset Management invested in 8,742 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 10,931 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd has invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nbt Fincl Bank N A Ny holds 0.12% or 2,743 shares. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0.38% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Welch Forbes Lc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 82,204 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 17,165 shares. 843 are owned by Choate Inv Advsr. Maple holds 1,200 shares. Sg Americas has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 164 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,566 shares to 18,170 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 130,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease (NYSE:AL).