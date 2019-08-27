Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holder Creative Planning Raised Its Holding by $1.09 Million; Investec Asset Management LTD Lowered Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $1.46 Million

Creative Planning increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 648.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 6,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 7,483 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 1.00 million shares traded or 152.64% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 08/03/2018 Cannabidiol-infused Beverages Could Be Canada’s Next Big Industry; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 22,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 79,743 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 101,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 7.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,911 shares to 5,203 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,400 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.86 million shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $152.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,750 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

