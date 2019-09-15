Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $9.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Bvf Trimmed Its Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Stake by $322,168; Valuation Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 46,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.73% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 104,365 shares traded or 47.24% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 14/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 370,845 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.93M, down from 428,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 379,359 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 675,617 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 296,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rounds Report: Galmed Rallied Subsequent To The Overweight Rating Of Dr. Elemer Piros – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Healthy Upside Potential Seen in 5 More Stocks Trading Under $10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Value Investing: The Case Against Galmed – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2018. More interesting news about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals: Is The Pop Justified? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) CEO Allen Baharaff on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – GWPH – Nasdaq” on November 09, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Now – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Medical Marijuana Investors: The Floodgates Are Open – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Only 3 Marijuana Stocks You Need to Own – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $14.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1.00 million shares to 6.02M shares, valued at $111.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.