GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) Contrasting side by side

Both GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ) compete on a level playing field in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GW Pharmaceuticals plc 157 83.26 N/A -10.46 0.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 2 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% -63.1% -55.3% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GW Pharmaceuticals plc 0 0 6 3.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s upside potential currently stands at 8.72% and an $187 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of GW Pharmaceuticals plc shares and 0.14% of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) shares. 0.62% are GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GW Pharmaceuticals plc -3.51% 8.88% 19.15% 29.82% 23.83% 83.78% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -17.87% -25.15% -28.57% -64.66% 5.59% -43.79%

For the past year GW Pharmaceuticals plc has 83.78% stronger performance while Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has -43.79% weaker performance.

Summary

GW Pharmaceuticals plc beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. The company markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis. It is also developing Sativex in Phase II trials in neuropathic pain. In addition, the companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Epidiolex, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of dravet syndrome, lennox-gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms, as well as other product candidates in Phase I and II clinical development for the treatment of glioma, adult epilepsy, and schizophrenia. It primarily operates Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc was founded in 1998 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The companyÂ’s approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.