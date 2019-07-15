GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (GNZUF) SI Decreased By 11.94%

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) had a decrease of 11.94% in short interest. GNZUF’s SI was 8.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.94% from 9.16M shares previously. With 6,800 avg volume, 1187 days are for GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD ORDINA (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s short sellers to cover GNZUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 1,000 shares traded. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.13 EPS change or 89.68% from last quarter’s $-1.26 EPS. After having $-1.68 EPS previously, GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -92.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.66. About 357,971 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol Intl Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial

More news for Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “China EV market looks to recharge – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Geely Automobile Holdings: China’s Rising Star – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 28, 2018 is yet another important article.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company has market cap of $13.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others. It has a 7.64 P/E ratio. It offers large to medium sized passenger vehicles, light and heavy trucks, construction vehicles, energy vehicles, and pickups; motorcycles comprising standard motorcycles, sport bikes, scooters, etc.; and auto-parts, including engines, gearboxes, car seats, HVAC systems, auto lamps, automation accessories, redirectors, shock absorbers, and accessories.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.