GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Analysts See $-0.13 EPS; Chartist Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $5.34 Million

Chartist Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Chartist Inc holds 390 shares with $694.49M value, down from 393 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $954.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report $-0.13 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.13 EPS change or 89.68% from last quarter’s $-1.26 EPS. After having $-1.68 EPS previously, GW Pharmaceuticals plc’s analysts see -92.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.89% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.77. About 154,889 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 16/05/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announce Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of a Phase 3 Study of Cannabidiol Oral Solution in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

Among 6 analysts covering GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GW Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $175 target. Oppenheimer maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 12. Piper Jaffray maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $185 target. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (GWPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: GW Pharmaceuticals vs. Cara Therapeutics – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 23 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Evercore maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Mgmt has 18,428 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 401 shares. 4,967 are owned by Capwealth Lc. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vgi Prtnrs Pty Limited owns 95,693 shares or 17.29% of their US portfolio. Zweig stated it has 4.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Doheny Asset Management Ca has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 3,866 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp holds 0.07% or 1,874 shares. Weiss Multi has 6,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,850 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has 825 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd holds 3 shares. 5,363 were accumulated by Argent Trust Commerce.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 91.81 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.