GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Toro Co (TTC) Sentiment Is 1.34

Toro Co (TTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 145 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 108 cut down and sold their positions in Toro Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 82.09 million shares, down from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Toro Co in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 82 Increased: 102 New Position: 43.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets Sativex, an oromucosal spray for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis.

Analysts await The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TTC’s profit will be $79.12 million for 24.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Toro Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.75% negative EPS growth.

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd holds 6.94% of its portfolio in The Toro Company for 27,889 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 289,774 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jlb & Associates Inc has 2.87% invested in the company for 197,954 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 2.36% in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 68,751 shares.