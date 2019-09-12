Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Boosted Its Position by $463,884; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Valuation Declined While Needham Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $303,000

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 240,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.04. About 49,438 shares traded. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 2,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 67,695 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.67M, up from 64,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $146.56. About 86,476 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $854.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,411 shares to 4,373 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 4,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,489 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 50,800 shares to 333,100 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kvh Inds Inc (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Analysts await GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.80, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 45.09 million shares or 0.94% more from 44.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Next Fincl Group Inc has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Cadian Capital Ltd Partnership reported 5.64 million shares stake. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 446 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Paradigm Cap Mngmt Incorporated New York stated it has 19,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Co reported 284,065 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 48,099 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest holds 0% or 3,729 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust has 675,830 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 36,795 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Menta Capital Llc has 46,543 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Needham Invest Management Limited Liability invested 0.41% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 55,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings.