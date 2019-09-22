Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Decreased Its Extra Space Storage (Prn) (EXR) Holding as Share Value Rose; Walthausen & Company Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Prn) (EXR) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $647,000, down from 10,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.72M shares traded or 113.13% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 79,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 million, down from 96,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 813,336 shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 3,590 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 37,061 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Company reported 72,347 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 7,134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 500 shares. Smith Moore & holds 0.17% or 12,396 shares. Blackrock holds 9.35 million shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 21,433 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 79,066 are owned by Walthausen & Limited. Duncker Streett And Communications owns 0.81% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 60,859 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 71,382 shares. First Trust Lp holds 0.02% or 164,312 shares in its portfolio. 15,585 were reported by Coldstream Capital Inc. 200,112 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Cetera Limited Liability Company, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,142 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Makes Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Commerce Bank names a new chief accounting officer – Kansas City Business Journal” published on April 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Publishes Investor Presentation with Second Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Commerce (CBSH) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45 billion and $756.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) by 4,585 shares to 107,249 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lydall Inc (NYSE:LDL) by 86,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Nmi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Analysts await Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 5.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CBSH’s profit will be $102.07M for 16.30 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Commerce Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36 million for 23.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 11,539 shares to 108,539 shares, valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% or 47 shares. Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 4,645 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Eaton Vance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 23,197 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 710 shares. Dana Invest Advsrs Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 16,078 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 241 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Capital Mgmt Corporation Va holds 0.26% or 8,850 shares in its portfolio. Principal Gru Inc owns 3.12 million shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.