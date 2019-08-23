Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $1.32 Million; Valuation Rose; Key (KEY) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Key Corp (KEY) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 69,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 6.98 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.97M, down from 7.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Key Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 3.83M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KEYBANK ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. TO USI INSURANCE SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 20,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 180,449 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73M, up from 160,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About 3.36 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 20/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Fall 1%, HIV Combo Pills Drop 2%; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT FILGOTINIB PHASE 2 STUDY RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invs Incorporated accumulated 4.89M shares or 1.78% of the stock. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability reported 72,267 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Denali Advsr Limited Co owns 160,603 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 1.40M shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 9,690 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Professional Advisory Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 6,825 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership holds 1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 161,572 shares. Meyer Handelman has invested 1.07% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hennessy Advsrs holds 77,600 shares. Cls Limited Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 173 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of invested in 0.21% or 338,124 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt accumulated 4,630 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natixis owns 474,826 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Lc reported 0.3% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 3,350 are owned by Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Lc.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 120,054 shares to 3,094 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 83,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,364 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advisors LP holds 0.04% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.62M shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Company holds 32 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% or 12,464 shares. North Star Investment Management invested in 816 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 1,604 shares stake. Pl Advsr Llc holds 0.46% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 100,000 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 6.06 million shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors holds 19,873 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk Corp has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd stated it has 38,418 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 146,734 shares. Carret Asset holds 19,514 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 2.91 million shares to 4.98M shares, valued at $117.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 1.73M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH).

