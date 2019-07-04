Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) Stake By $662,354; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Raised Posco (PKX) Holding By $836,000

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Posco (PKX) stake by 0.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 15,200 shares as Posco (PKX)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 3.02M shares with $166.61 million value, up from 3.00M last quarter. Posco now has $18.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 74,286 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 41.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 24/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S POSCO REVISES UP 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TARGET TO 63 TRLN WON FROM 61.9 TRLN WON; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Posco looks for charge from electric vehicle batteries; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 17/04/2018 – CEO of S.Korea’s steelmaker POSCO offers to resign; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Rev KRW7.761T Vs KRW7.067T; 27/04/2018 – POSCO Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – Posco chief to step down after political pressure

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) stake by 59.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,114 shares as Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL)’s stock declined 1.47%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 2,820 shares with $456,000 value, down from 6,934 last quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St now has $4.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $172.99. About 313,339 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 8.33% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/03/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $9.30 TO $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Expects FY18 Food Commodity Inflation of 3.25%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Crafted Coffee Collection with Goo Goo® Cluster Latte; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 EPS $10.35-EPS $10.45

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Market Perform” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CBRL in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CBRL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.