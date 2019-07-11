Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $572,949; S&Co Lowered Position in Range Resources (RRC) by $913,506 as Valuation Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 5.23M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 13,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $255.05. About 692,342 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 EPS, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $836.57 million for 20.70 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sol Mgmt has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Manufacturers Life The owns 624,793 shares. Stack Financial accumulated 46,789 shares. 14,921 are owned by Penobscot Invest Management Company Inc. Pittenger And Anderson Inc accumulated 0.85% or 43,529 shares. Orrstown Financial Service Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,368 shares. Strategic Financial Services reported 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bristol John W And Ny holds 2.23% or 325,903 shares. 125,287 were accumulated by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Family Firm reported 1,472 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 70,167 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Zuckerman Group Incorporated Llc reported 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). National Insurance Company Tx holds 7,091 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,319 shares to 122,007 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares to 124,818 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 167,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 752,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Scucchi Mark bought $100,344.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated owns 25,476 shares. 2.85 million are held by Snow Mngmt Lp. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 58,996 shares. The California-based Cambrian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 4.96% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 339,783 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jefferies Gru has 100,500 shares. Moreover, Adage Partners Gru Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 82,602 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 3.03 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. 1.55M are owned by Stephens Investment Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Company. Investec Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9.47M shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.74 million for 19.09 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.