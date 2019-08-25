Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Trimmed Holding in Visa (V) as Market Value Rose; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc (WST) by $3.85 Million

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 122,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 125,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (WST) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143.33. About 201,973 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC – REAFFIRMED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q EPS 58c

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.63 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,941 shares to 307,541 shares, valued at $16.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 11,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt invested in 5,900 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Bbr Prtn Lc reported 40,226 shares. Avenir accumulated 31,341 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corporation holds 0.29% or 31,437 shares. 1.22M were reported by Aviva Public Limited. 23,557 were reported by Hayek Kallen Mgmt. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 141,219 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 1.87% or 1.03 million shares. 101,598 are owned by Hikari Tsushin. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va holds 2.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 56,375 shares. New York-based Jennison Assocs Llc has invested 2.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horan holds 219,759 shares. Guild Mngmt holds 4,270 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 85,855 shares stake. Holderness Invs accumulated 6,522 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 219,019 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold WST shares while 85 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 65.95 million shares or 5.58% less from 69.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bank reported 51,273 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 13,654 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 3,210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited reported 0.05% stake. State Street holds 0.02% or 2.29M shares. 1,902 were accumulated by Cleararc. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn holds 0.01% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) or 308,758 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management has 0.04% invested in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 5,994 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 114,791 shares. 19,900 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 5,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management holds 74,841 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated Inc invested 0% in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). Sandhill Llc accumulated 128,911 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) for 4,267 shares.

Analysts await West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WST’s profit will be $51.62 million for 51.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.