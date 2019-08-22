Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Has Lifted by $1.34 Million; Rgm Capital Lowered Its Entegris (ENTG) Position by $1.23 Million; Market Value Rose

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 32,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 169,758 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 137,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 360,965 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500.

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 35,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.70M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 122,607 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 120,054 shares to 3,094 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,922 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 876,457 shares to 5.71M shares, valued at $96.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 14,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 426,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 9.74 million shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 91,884 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 49,814 shares. Primecap Ca holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 4.79 million shares. Daruma Cap Limited Com owns 867,461 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 46,880 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 6,606 shares. 50,779 were reported by First Republic Inv. Moreover, Cooke And Bieler LP has 0.3% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 464,130 shares. Qs Ltd Liability has 101,893 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 25,041 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 10,526 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mngmt Us owns 287,789 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.