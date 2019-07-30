Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Holds Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH); Proshare Advisors Has Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $4.16 Million

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 11,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.89M, down from 347,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.7. About 5.78M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 17/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Netflix Grows Even With Higher Prices; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 172.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $581,000, up from 3,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $60.23. About 339,888 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.93 million activity. KEMPER DAVID W sold $1.67M worth of stock.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares to 25,922 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,371 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 269,519 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 1,786 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Com Retail Bank has invested 4.98% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 19,641 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Laurion Management LP holds 0.01% or 14,096 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 307,670 shares. North Star Inv Management, Illinois-based fund reported 8,642 shares. Moreover, Kings Point Management has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 495 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv invested in 2,431 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0% or 3,573 shares in its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.15% or 18,491 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.01% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 45,914 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Commerce Bancshares declares $0.26 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Commerce Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) 67% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Analysts Wary of Regional Bank Stocks Ahead of Potential Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fed Interest Rate Cut on the Horizon: What it Means for Banks – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spire Inc by 24,587 shares to 130,423 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 16,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: DVA, NFLX – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Makes a Big Push Into India – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Produces The Cuphead Show! Based on Hit Video Game – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Boot Barn, The Greenbrier Companies, Netflix, IBM and eBay highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: GPC,EBAY,NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 79.21 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.