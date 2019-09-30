Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Raised Its Position in Novo (NVO) by $514,284; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Market Valuation Rose While Perritt Capital Management Decreased by $467,268 Its Holding

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 10,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 265,637 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.56M, up from 255,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 1.32 million shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk 1Q Oper Pft DKK12.45B; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Gets FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (Estradiol Vaginal Inserts); 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK LAUNCHES REBINYN®, A NEW, LONG-ACTING TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA B IN CANADA; 22/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS HELGE LUND WAS ELECTED BOARD CHAIRMAN AT AGM; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 22/03/2018 – SelectHealth Signs Value-based Contract With Novo Nordisk; 22/03/2018 – SELECTHEALTH IN PACT W/NOVO NORDISK TO MEASURE VICTOZA OUTCOMES

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 77,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 349,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 427,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 138,173 shares traded. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) has risen 8.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Net $7.3M; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,263 shares to 59,537 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,683 shares, and cut its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc Com by 12,100 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 38.57 million shares or 1.51% less from 39.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 399,960 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Company accumulated 12,056 shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 22,400 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 3,800 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 86,529 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc reported 2,486 shares. 12,891 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ny. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Ancora Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Legal General Group Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 14,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 178,067 are owned by Millennium Ltd Llc. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 2.61M shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 41,994 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Lc has invested 0% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN).