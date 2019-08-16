Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Cut by $572,949 as Market Valuation Rose; Oakmont Partners Has Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $460,502

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60 million shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL ANNOUNCES 84 PERCENT INCREASE IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXPANSION IN PNG; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 11,296 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 13,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $246.35. About 951,951 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancorp owns 0.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 168,977 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 55,550 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 92,713 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Madison Holdings owns 21,512 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,647 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, Michigan-based fund reported 20,588 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 956 are owned by Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Evergreen Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 13,616 shares. 1,832 were reported by Adirondack. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 864 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.06% or 86,986 shares in its portfolio. 430,332 are owned by Wellington Group Llp. Pnc Fincl Group Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 75,619 shares to 252,555 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 46,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).