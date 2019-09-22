Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Upped as Valuation Rose; New South Capital Management Has Increased Dish Network Class A (DISH) Holding by $23.11 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21 million, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 2.35M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – DISH Successfully Trials “Next Gen” Broadcast Standard in Spectrum Co.’s Dallas SFN Project

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 75,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 295,716 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.41M, up from 220,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 3.02M shares traded or 52.45% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35 million was bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. $15.72 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5.

