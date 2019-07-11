Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Increases Holding in Xcel Energy (XEL); Knightsbridge Asset Management Holding In Pg&E Crop (PCG) Was Boosted

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $21.11. About 1.33M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,197 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 189,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 472,370 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Related Efforts to Form Regional Transmission Organization in Rocky Mountain West; 26/04/2018 – XCEL CEO BEN FOWKE COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – TEXAS COMMISSION’S PLAN CALLS FOR 2 NEW WIND FARMS, ONE IN TEXAS AND OTHER IN NEW MEXICO, THAT WILL BE BUILT AND OWNED BY CO; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 69,121 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 26,651 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 2.25 million shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,598 shares. Vanguard reported 46.03 million shares. Farmers And Merchants reported 10,265 shares. 32,481 are owned by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability. Hightower Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Virtu Financial Limited Liability accumulated 8,175 shares. 240,655 were accumulated by Natixis L P. Lpl Financial Ltd Company reported 191,153 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr has 6,284 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 59,075 shares. Da Davidson & Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 8,973 shares. Bb&T reported 5,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26,061 shares to 652,601 shares, valued at $42.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).

